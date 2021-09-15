Media Bites
Tucker Carlson Is Obsessed With Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Testicles

Tucker Carlson seems to be obsessed with swollen testicles.
By John Amato
The right-wing noise machine is so bankrupt they repeat absurd third-hand accounts of possible reactions to vaccines with no moral compunction at all.

Lying is to be celebrated. The bigger, the better.

Anything they can use to support the anti-vax wingnuts is just fine by them.

In that light, Tucker Carlson suddenly has become a Nikki Minaj fan. Why? Because testicles!

(I never thought I'd write something like that before.)

I'm sure you've heard by now about Minaj's voter vaccine hesitancy and her weird tweet on the topic.

Joy Reid and the rapper got into it.

"People like Nicki Minaj, you have a platform that's 22 million followers. I have two million," Reid said "You have 22 million followers on Twitter. For you to use your platform to encourage our community to not protect themselves and save their lives, my God, you could do better than that!"

Enter Carlson who read the tweet on-air Monday night.

Tuckems' brought it up again today in order to make again a correction.

He read the tweet again to his rapt QAnon audience.

"Last night we read it we put the graphic on the screen and we suggested making Minaj's cousin is the one with the swollen testicles in Trinidad and we were wrong and we want to admit it and hence forth correct the record," Carlson said.

I guess admitting he's a liar had an effect on him.

He didn't stop there.

"Nicki Minaj's cousin's testicles are not swollen as far as we know, he's fine," he added.

What a relief, you can stop now.

"It's Nicki Minaj's cousin's friend's testicles were swollen from taking the vax. That's the claim," Carlson clarified yet again.

One more time Tucker, I didn't get that? Oh, it's a claim. Check. Might as well treat is as a verified fact since it helps your cause of undermining the Biden administration's vaccination efforts and kills your viewers.

Is it any wonder that most traitor Trump supporters are whacked out?

Update: Tucker is so obsessed with the friend of Minaj's cousin who has swollen testicles that he's put a call out to interview him.

