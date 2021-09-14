A Message From Nicki Minaj’s Cousin’s-friend’s-Best Man

Nicki Minaj set herself up for criticism and ridicule when she tweeted this out earlier tonight to her 22 million Twitter followers.

It started with this bit of dumbness, admitting that she wasn't vaccinated yet, with the infamous "haven't done enough research" trope.

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one ?♥️

Then escalated to this.

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied

Minaj later tried to explain that she's pro-vaccine and that everyone should get it, but by then the damage was done. A public spat with MSNBC's Joy Reid who saw her tweet was one result.