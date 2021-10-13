Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Adam Schiff Goes After Kevin McCarthy, Who Deserves It

Kevin McCarthy is a craven liar who should never EVER be Speaker of the House.
By Frances Langum
3 hours ago by Frances Langum
No love lost between Adam Schiff and craven liar Kevin McCarthy. Schiff knows McCarthy is trying to cover up and water down the January 6 insurrection, and Schiff is not having it.

“What angered me the most about (January 6) were these insurrectionists in suits and ties who were still—even after the bloody insurrection—after all the shattered glass and the death of that day, were back on the House floor trying to overturn the election.”

John Berman wanted clarification: is House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy one of the “insurrectionists in suits and ties”?

Schiff didn't hesitate: “Absolutely.”

Back in 2010, the two California Congressmen Adam Schiff and Kevin McCarthy happened to be on the same flight back to Washington.

They spoke briefly about the upcoming midterm election, both of them expressing hope and optimism that their respective party would do well in November. No big deal, right?

Kevin McCarthy was on television that night and said that "even Adam Schiff" said Republicans would win in November.

What?

The next day, Schiff confronted McCarthy.

Yeah, he knew it was a lie, but it was for television. "You know how it goes." said the Republican.

And now Adam Schiff has a book, and he's telling that story as example number infinity why craven liar Kevin McCarthy shouldn't be House Speaker, ever.

Here's the story told to the guys at Pod Save America:

Adam Schiff's new book, "Midnight in Washington" is number one on the best seller lists today.

