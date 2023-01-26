Schiff: McCarthy Kicked Me Off Intel For Impeaching ‘His Master In Mar-A-Lago’

In his remarks, Schiff tied Donald Trump around Kevin McCarthy's neck and yanked the strings tighter. He said that while McCarthy’s rationale for removing him from the committee keeps shifting, "The cardinal sin appears to be that I led the impeachment of his master in Mar-a-Lago for withholding hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid for Ukraine, a nation that was even then at war with Russia, in order to extort that country into helping Donald Trump’s re-election campaign."

The impeachment accusations were not “a hoax,” as McCarthy claimed, Schiff continued. “But he will do the former president’s bidding, he is entirely reliant on the former president, and this is something the former president wants.”

Schiff added a promise that McCarthy’s move will not only fail to stop him and Rep. Eric Swalwell from effective service, it will “intensify our commitment” to “fighting to protect our democracy.” Swalwell was on the second impeachment committee and was also kicked off Intel by McCarthy.

Twitter had some good responses, one of which reminded that Schiff and Swalwell were targeted for their roles in the Trump impeachments but they were removed as payback for Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar getting taken off committees. Those two were kicked off by then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi for encouraging violence against Democrats. The Schiff and Swalwell removals were also likely one of McCarthy’s promises to MTG and the House Freedom Caucus in return for their (eventual) backing for his speakership.

I wonder why Qevin doesn’t want Adam Schiff, who successfully prosecuted an FBI Russian double agent on the intelligence committee?🤬🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/llTLVL1Bqq — 🇺🇦🧩Pieces of the Corrupt Puzzle🧩🇺🇦 (@RNDog12) January 25, 2023

Disagree slightly. That was why they targeted them, but the real issue is Marge and Paul got booted for being awful human beings and part of her agreement to vote for Kevin was revenge. — Georanthony Kitara 🇺🇦 (@AccioStickThing) January 25, 2023