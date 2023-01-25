Swalwell Tears Into McCarthy For His 'Corrupt Bargain With' Marge Greene

McCarthy gave a seat on the powerful committee to controversial crackpot Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is sympathetic with the Jan. 6th defendants.
By Conover KennardJanuary 25, 2023

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy kicked Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell off the House Intel Committee, saying in part, "It is my assessment that the misuse of this panel during the 116th and 117th Congresses severely undermined its primary national security and oversight missions – ultimately leaving our nation less safe."

Yeah, so what did he do? He gave a seat on the powerful committee to controversial crackpot Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is sympathetic with the Jan. 6th defendants.

Rep. Swalwell tore into McCarthy for that, adding that McCarthy made a corrupt bargain to win votes for the Speakership.

"You're seeing now the fulfillment of McCarthy's corrupt bargain with Marjorie Taylor Greene, somebody who declared on J5, the day before the attack on the Capitol, that 'this is 1776.'" he said. "Someone who cheered on the insurrectionists, someone who, as we honor the police officers who were injured that day, she goes to the D.C. jail to make sure the insurrectionists are taken care of."

"The first time this person has ever cared about the conditions of a jail is when insurrectionists are inside of it," he continued.

Then Swalwell ripped McCarthy for giving George Santos two seats, and Paul Gosar was gifted with an influential seat.

Rep. Adam Schiff had something to say, too:

Republicans just became the majority, and they're already making us less safe by seating some of the most insane Congress members on powerful committees. They couldn't even fake acting like adults for a New York minute.

