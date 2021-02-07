Politics
Rep. Adam Schiff: Kevin McCarthy 'Stands For Nothing'

Adam Schiff skewered the GOP Minority leader for having zero political backbone whatsoever.
By John Amato
4 hours ago
On Meet the Press, House intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff denounced Republican Minority leader Kevin McCarthy because he stands for nothing after his defense of the odious Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Meet the Press host Chuck Todd said a Republican staffer told him Republicans will show no mercy if they resume power after Democrats stripped Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee duties.

Todd played a clip of McCarthy whining and making this remarkable claim:

"If people are held to what they are said prior to even being in this House, if Majority party gets to decide who sits on what other committees, I hope you keep that standard because we have a long list you can work within your own."

Chairman Schiff laughed at that and said, "Kevin McCarthy stands for nothing except the perpetuation of his own position. He has no values, and in my view cares about little except for hoping to be Speaker one day, God forbid."

Schiff continued, "If members of either party are threatening violence against other members of the body and suggesting they be executed, or casting doubt on 9/11 or school shootings, if they’re heckling victims of crime like Marjorie Taylor Greene did with the victim of the Parkland shooting, if they're suggesting that a religious group is shooting laser beams to start forest fires, they should be expelled from their committees, whatever party they're in. They shouldn't, frankly, be in the Congress" Schiff said.

Todd replied, "You're not worried about the precedent?"

"No, as long as we hold the same standard. you have members threatening to execute each other. They should be removed from their committees."

Todd remarked that that sounded reasonable.

Of course it is.

Since Republicans have shown no mercy, comity, or any form of civility and morals when they took back the House in 2010, and the Senate soon afterwards, their threats are meritless.

House Republicans held eight separate hearing on the Benghazi incident to smear Hillary Clinton and wreck her chances of the presidency.

Majority Leader McConnell immorally blocked Pres. Obama's Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland, lied to the American people about why he stopped the nomination, claiming 8 months out of an election cycle was too short a time.

When RBG died, he along with Trump danced on her grave, and within a few weeks of an election filled her seat with another Christian right evangelical.

McCarthy, who denounced Trump's role in inciting the sedition at the US Capitol, suddenly flew to Florida to bow down to his lord and savior in hopes of being forgiven.

Now he is arguing that no matter what your actions or your statements were no matter how anti-Semitic, racist, homophobic, seditious, and QAnon-inspired, as soon as you're sworn in as a Congressperson, they no longer matter.

