Australian Official Disses Ted Cruz: 'We Don't Need Your Lectures, Thanks Mate'

Senator Ted Cruz poked his nose into Australian politics by lamenting a wide-ranging vaccine mandate in Australia's Northern Territory. It was not appreciated.
By Ed Scarce
3 hours ago
A vaccine mandate in an Australian territory had the Texas senator sticking his nose into other people's business, Cruz calling their mandate "COVID tyranny" as if it had anything whatsoever to do with him. His attention was not appreciated. "We don't need your lectures, thanks mate. You know nothing about us. And if you stand against a life-saving vaccine, then you sure as hell don't stand with Australia." And the ultimate putdown, "I love Texas (Go Longhorns), but when it comes to COVID I'm glad we are nothing like you."

Source: 9News

The Northern Territory's Chief Minister Michael Gunner has fired back at Texas Senator Ted Cruz for labelling the territory's vaccination policy as "disgraceful and sad".

A week ago Mr Gunner announced a sweeping vaccine mandate that would require a mandatory jab for most hospitality workers, bankers, receptionists, hairdressers, barbers, beauty therapists and more.

A video of Mr Gunner announcing the policy became the subject of intense interest by far-right American politicians on social media, who used it as an example of "COVID tyranny".

Mr Cruz shared the video of Mr Gunner, saying while he loves "the Aussies", "the COVID tyranny of their current government is disgraceful and sad".

Mr Gunner responded to Mr Cruz's tweet, saying "we don't need your lectures, thanks mate".

"Nearly 70,000 Texans have tragically died from COVID. There have been zero deaths in the Territory. Did you know that?" Mr Gunner said.

