Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Psaki Mocks Ted Cruz: 'World-Renowned...Travel And Health Expert'

Psaki bombed Ted Cruz, and he wasn't even in the room.
By Aliza Worthington
1 hour ago by Aliza Worthington
Views:

It's a well-known, scientifically-proven phenomenon that when you become a conservative, your sense of humor shrivels up and dies. Thankfully, the rest of us with brains can enjoy Jen Psaki's brutalizing Ted Cruz with her pointed sarcasm while humorless Emerald Robinson sits there fuming.

Robinson asked, "What's the White House response to people who say vaccine mandates have reduced the workforce and contributed to this problem?"

Psaki answered, "Well, I know world-renowned business, travel, and health expert Senator Ted Cruz has made that point, but I wouldn't say that that is widely acknowledged, or even echoed by business leaders who have implemented these mandates, by health experts who have conveyed the way to get out of the pandemic is to ensure we're doing exactly the steps the president has announced, and we're working to implement."

DAMN.

Usually when a fake reporter comes at her with a "some people say" framing, Psaki makes them squirm by simply asking them to name names. I guess today Psaki decided to shake things up and go after Cruz for sh*ts and giggles, and I gotta say, it works for me.

She continued, "It doesn't mean it isn't hard and challenging, of course it is. We're in the middle of a global pandemic. But ultimately, the job of the president of the United States is to lead. Is to follow the advice of health experts. Is to ensure that he is protecting the lives of people across the country," she explained, before addressing the Southwest Airlines troubles and debunking the rumor that they had to do with vaccine mandates.

"So, I know there was a little hub-bub over the course of the last few days over Southwest Airlines, we now know that some of those claims were absolutely false, and actually the issues were completely unrelated to vaccine mandates, but again, what we've seen, business to business across the country is that this is the way to save lives, create more certainty, it's good for the economy, and it's something we're looking forward to implementing."

Senator Cruz couldn't be reached for comment, as he was contacting his travel agent to see when the next flight to Cancun became available.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team