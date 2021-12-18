Southwest CEO Tests Positive For COVID After Appearing At Senate Hearing

If only they'd held the senate hearing on one of his planes, right?

Source: CBS News

An airline executive who argued for lifting the onboard mask mandate at a Senate hearing Wednesday has tested positive for COVID-19.

Southwest Airlines said in a statement CEO Gary Kelly had tested negative multiple times before the Senate Commerce Committee hearing, at which he appeared unmasked with the CEOs of United and American.

"Gary tested positive for COVID-19 after returning home, experiencing mild symptoms, and taking a PCR test," the company said in the statement, noting the executive is fully vaccinated and has received a booster. "Gary's symptoms continue to be mild, and each day he is moving closer to a full recovery."

Kelly had told the oversight committee during Wednesday's hearing that an airliner's air filtration system is very safe, arguing in favor of lifting the federal mask mandate on board flights.

"The case is very strong that masks don't add much if anything in the air cabin environment," he said to the committee. "It's very safe, and very high quality compared to any other indoor setting."