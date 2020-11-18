Sen. Chuck Grassley, Age 87, Tests Positive For COVID

Senator Chuck Grassley revealed on Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID. In his typical, old man shorthand, he tweeted:

I’ve tested positive for coronavirus. I’ll b following my doctors’ orders/CDC guidelines & continue to quarantine. I’m feeling good + will keep up on my work for the ppl of Iowa from home. I appreciate everyone’s well wishes + prayers &look fwd to resuming my normal schedule soon — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) November 17, 2020

Grassley, at age 87, is one of the oldest members of Congress (or the oldest)? Representative Don Young, of Alaska, is also in his 80's and was diagnosed with COVID just last week. Grassley falls in some risk categories that make a COVID diagnosis even more potentially dangerous. Will he have access to the Cadillac Plan of HealthCare that Donald Trump got after his (possible) diagnosis back in October?

On Monday, Grassley was at the Capitol and gave a speech, maskless, about COVID. He opened the Senate on Monday and actually encouraged Americans to wear a mask, to maintain social distance and to "step up their personal responsibilities." That almost sounds like something a Democrat would say, right?

In an ironic twist, Senator Roy Blunt told reporters that Grassley attended the GOP leadership meeting on Monday with Mitch McConnell and others. But Blunt says he has no plans to quarantine, even after Grassley's positive diagnosis.