United Airlines CEO: 99.7 % Of 67K Employees Have Been Vaccinated

The mere 232 who have refused to comply are now going to look for new jobs.
Earlier today, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby told CBS 'Mornings' that only 232 out of 67,000 employees had refused to get vaccinated.

However, if you are in the wingnut loop you'd believe no airline employees are getting vaccinated.

Kirby was asked if these outliers, who are otherwise good employees, are going to be laid off.

"I wish we would have gotten to 100%, but out of our 67,000 U.S. employees, there are 232 who haven’t been vaccinated-and they are going through the termination process,” Kirby said.

Sayonara!

The United Airlines CEO explained that after sending so many condolences out to families of those that died from COVID along with the rise of the Delta variant, he made a decision for the betterment of the workers and the company to implement the vaccine mandates.

Excellent job.

You won't see Mr. Kirby going on Fox News anytime soon. They only feature anti-vax pilots.

Meanwhile, Southwest Airlines has roughly 54K employees. if United can do it, so can all the airlines.

It's about passenger safety, same as always.

