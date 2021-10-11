Ted Cruz Invents Lie About Southwest Airlines' Cancellations

Ted Cruz purposely misrepresented a CNBC article on problems Southwest Airlines to attack vaccine mandates.

Here is Leslie Josephs article that Cruz is lying about: Southwest Airlines shares slide after mass flight cancellations, carrier weighs more cuts

For months Southwest Airlines has been suffering due to COVID, but here is the telling part of the article that Ted Cruz ignored.

The weekend’s issues came amid speculation that they were driven by staff’s excessive sick calls tied to a federal vaccine mandate for government contractors that Southwest told employees this month it would enforce this fall. Southwest said that was “inaccurate” and “unfounded.” The airline, like some of its rivals, has been struggling with staffing shortfalls for months. Southwest and other carriers urged staff to take buyouts or leave during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, only to have demand bounce back faster than expected.

Joe Biden’s illegal vaccine mandate at work!



Suddenly, we’re short on pilots & air traffic controllers.#ThanksJoe https://t.co/wviOzLt7Iv — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 10, 2021

Reporter Leslie Josephs responded immediately:

Hi, Senator. I wrote that article. Where did you hear that there is a shortage due to the vaccine mandate? — Leslie Josephs (@lesliejosephs) October 11, 2021

Cruz lied and said she said it was because of the vaccine mandate in her article:

because I read your article….



"All of these challenges have led to an added distraction in the cockpit," it said. "This week's COVID-19 vaccine mandate announcement by the Company only exacerbates the situation." — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 11, 2021

He was immediately contradicted:

“By the company.”



It’s not Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate, it’s Southwest Airlines.



Biden’s vaccine mandate hasn’t even been implemented yet and is still under review at OSHA. But you’re blaming it?



You’re a horrible liar, and by that, I mean you’re horrible at lying. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) October 11, 2021

Also from the article you effectively did not read: pic.twitter.com/Vl8KzO7tZl — Moriko Gray (@MorikoGray) October 11, 2021

Liars gotta lie so Steve Cortes is on the case.

I just had my flight for today canceled, blaming “weather” when it’s perfect outside.



Obviously, it’s the employee revolt vs vaccine mandates.



While it’s a hassle for my family, I stand 100% with these brave workers!



Do Not Comply. — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) October 11, 2021

Oh! It's almost like wingers like Ted Cruz decided to use Southwest Airlines' scheduling decisions to lie about the reason in order to kill more people.

Josh Marshall is right:

you might want to read the article before lying about it, Ted — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 10, 2021

The blowback was immediate:

Ted Cruz is fully vaccinated.

Ted Cruz does everything he can to discourage people from getting the vaccine and saving the lives.

Ted Cruz is a self centered,charlatan, hypocrite and pathological liar. — Republicans against Trumpism (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 10, 2021

Stop lying, I know it's a big ask but at least give it a try for once.



"No FAA air traffic staffing shortages have been reported since Friday," the FAA said. "Some airlines continue to experience scheduling challenges due to aircraft and crews being out of place." — Eric Garcia for Congress (@EricG1247) October 10, 2021

