Entertainment
Read time: 1 minute
comments

C&L's Best Horror Movie 2021: A Quiet Place II

Yes, Halloween is here and it's time to nuke some popcorn, gather ’round the television set, and enjoy some creepy creeps and scares!
By John Amato

I must say I've been disappointed with this year's entries into the horror canon, but it is to be expected with the pandemic and all.

There was nothing as clever as 2020's Host, Impetigore or Sputnik. The Invisible Man was my best of horror in 2020.

M. Night's Old, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Candyman, Halloween Kills were all well below par and some outright awful. I'm talking to you Mr. Meyers.

I did enjoy The Night House, starring Rebecca Hall, even though the ending was a mess. There's enough dread throughout to make up for the mishegoss of an ending.

Saint Maude was a good concept, and watchable, but to me overrated by the critics.

The same goes for Lucky, and 'The Djinn.

Come True was a decent low budget affair. Censor started off very interesting but the ending let me down.

Psycho Goreman was a gore comedy that had its wacky moments, but if you missed it, you wouldn't mind.

The true shining star of the year was John Krasinski's A Quiet Place II.

Cillian Murphy takes Krasinski's place as the male lead, but the fun and thrills were all still there. The original was a box office success and II was an excellent sequel.

A taut script with another great job by Emily's Blunt's husband manning the camera and that's our winner for 2021.

Have a very scary October 31st! And share your movie opinions in the comments!

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team