C&L's Best Horror Movie 2021: A Quiet Place II

I must say I've been disappointed with this year's entries into the horror canon, but it is to be expected with the pandemic and all.

There was nothing as clever as 2020's Host, Impetigore or Sputnik. The Invisible Man was my best of horror in 2020.

M. Night's Old, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Candyman, Halloween Kills were all well below par and some outright awful. I'm talking to you Mr. Meyers.

I did enjoy The Night House, starring Rebecca Hall, even though the ending was a mess. There's enough dread throughout to make up for the mishegoss of an ending.

Saint Maude was a good concept, and watchable, but to me overrated by the critics.

The same goes for Lucky, and 'The Djinn.

Come True was a decent low budget affair. Censor started off very interesting but the ending let me down.

Psycho Goreman was a gore comedy that had its wacky moments, but if you missed it, you wouldn't mind.

The true shining star of the year was John Krasinski's A Quiet Place II.

Cillian Murphy takes Krasinski's place as the male lead, but the fun and thrills were all still there. The original was a box office success and II was an excellent sequel.

A taut script with another great job by Emily's Blunt's husband manning the camera and that's our winner for 2021.

Have a very scary October 31st! And share your movie opinions in the comments!