Brett Favre And Other Mississippi Fat Cats Steal $77M In TANF Funds

Don't you love how the GOP hates the "welfare state" and "big government," until they can steal millions of dollars from a fund meant for feeding poor families? It's even better when one of the embezzlers turns out to be washed-up former NFL quarterback Brett Favre. Favre is on the hook now for a total of $828,000.

Ashton Pittman reported in the Mississippi Free Press that their state's auditor, Shad White (in fairness, also a Republican) completed an investigation in which he determined Favre received "payment" for speaking engagements he never attended. In the most recent letter White wrote to Favre, he said the “illegal expenditures and unlawful dispositions were made when you knew or had reason to know through the exercise of reasonable diligence that the expenditures were illegal and/or the dispositions were unlawful.” So, no innocent mistakes, here.

This was part of a larger investigation into the Mississippi Department of Human Services, whose former director, John Davis, is about to be tried for embezzlement. Under his small-government, welfare-hating guidance, White said Davis authorized "over $77 million in illegal TANF [Temporary Assistance for Needy Families] spending."

SEVENTY-SEVEN MILLION DOLLARS of money that should have gone to feed needy children and their parents.

Who joined Brett Favre in taking food away from Mississippi's hungry children?

Former WWE wrestler Ted Dibiase, Sr., known as “The Million Dollar Man,” who White said must pay back $722,299 that his Christian ministry, Heart of David Ministries, received

DiBiase’s son, Ted DiBiase, Jr., a retired WWE wrestler who White said owes $3.9 million

DiBiase’s other retired WWE wrestler son, Brett DiBiase, who White said owes $225,950

Nancy New, the non-profit operator and private school owner facing embezzlement charges, who White said owes $2,589

Zach New, Nancy New’s son and fellow private school operator, who White said owes $74,261

The Marcus DuPree Foundation, owned by the former NFL player of the same name, which White said owes $789,534

Please note that on the list are private school owner, Nancy New and her son, both of whom are making it their business to pull financial and human resources away from public education. According to the Free Press,

In March, federal prosecutors indicted the News on additional charges, alleging that Nancy and Zachary New “conspired” to “fraudulently” obtain more than $2 million in public education funds and used it to pay for teachers’ salaries at New Summit School in Jackson. The News’ schools have been among the top recipients of legal public education funds under a private school voucher program that Reeves, as lieutenant governor and Senate president, helped create and which Bryant signed into law.

Tell me again how the GOP is the champion of the little guy, and how much they hate big government. It never fails. They're always the first in line with their greedy hands outstretched, and if they don't think they can get it legally, they'll stick their hands in your pockets when you're not looking.