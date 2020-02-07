Politics
Mississippi Republicans Steal Millions From Welfare Programs

It's that old scheme – take from the poor and give to the rich.
By Juanita Jean
John Davis stands accused of fraudulently manufacturing documents to enrich Brett DiBiase using TANF money. Image from: MDHS

That old scheme – take from the poor and give to the rich.

Six fancy pants people were arrested in Mississippi for scamming what is suspected to be multi millions of dollars from state programs intended to help the poorest among us.

Two of those arrested were embezzling taxpayers’ money to give it to Republican politicians.

Dr. Nancy New, owner and Director of the Mississippi Community Education Center (MCEC) and New Learning, Inc. and her son Zach New, Assistant Executive Director of MCEC, were helping Republicans run for the House and the Senate.

Some of the money they stole went to —

Nancy’s son, Zach, works at …. New Summit Schools.

Two others stole money from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families fund to send a third one to a high falutin’ drug rehab center in California. They said he was teaching a drug rehab program for youth in Mississippi while he was actually in California soaking up the sunshine at his own rehab center.

They took other millions for their personal use and the use of their personal businesses.

The newly elected Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said …

“The Hinds County District Attorney’s Office looks forward to working with the State Auditor Shad White and his dedicated team to end public corruption in Mississippi,” said Owens. “The misuse of government funds designed for families in need will not be tolerated by our office and those who break the law will be prosecuted to the fullest extent possible.”

Owens worked at the Southern Poverty Law Center before being elected DA so I suspect he’s fully prepared to go hunting for bear.

Honey, these entitled people stole so much money that authorities are still tracking it all down.

Published with permission of JuanitaJean.com

