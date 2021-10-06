CRAZY: While Idaho Gov Is Away, Lt. Gov. Executes Mini Coup

Via the Associated Press, the bare bones of the coup against Idaho's state government by the wacky acting governor -- while the wacky governor was meeting with other wacky Republican governors in Texas over border "concerns". Idaho shares a border with ... Canada. As you may have noticed, Republican elected officials live in Bizarro World!

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little said he will rescind an executive order involving Covid-19 vaccines by Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, and the commanding general of the Idaho National Guard also on Tuesday told McGeachin she can’t activate troops to send to the U.S.-Mexico border. Little and Major General Michael J. Garshak made the statements as McGeachin on Tuesday in a flurry of activity attempted to exercise her authority as acting governor with Little out of the state. Little is in Texas meeting with nine other Republican governors over concerns on how President Joe Biden is handling border issues. McGeachin, a far-right Republican, is running for governor. In Idaho, the governor and lieutenant governor don’t run on the same ticket. McGeachin’s executive order issued Tuesday afternoon seeks, among other things, to prevent employers from requiring their employees be vaccinated against Covid-19.

When Little was out of state in May, the grandstanding McGeachin (who is running against Little) issued an executive order banning mask mandates that Little eliminated when he returned, saying mask mandate decisions were best left to local officials. Little never issued any kind of mask mandate.

Of course he didn't! Because public health policy is a liberal conspiracy, Idaho is instead flooding Washington state ICUs with their covid cases. Washington's governor has actually done all those normal things to stop the pandemic that Idaho didn't. Win-win!

Today, as Acting Governor, I fixed Gov. Little's Executive Order on "vaccine passports" to make sure that K-12 schools and universities cannot require vaccinations OR require mandatory testing. I will continue to fight for your individual Liberty! #idpol pic.twitter.com/Jz87jfZaWc — Janice McGeachin (@JaniceMcGeachin) October 5, 2021

Idaho hospitals are under crisis protocols of care and in the north, they're actually sending patients across the border to Washington's already strained hospitals.



And yet, Janice thinks Idahoans should be free to die.https://t.co/L2C4mHY9VK — D- AAAAAAAAHHHHHH 😱-nielle Tombstone (@daumari) October 6, 2021

Idaho Gov Brad Little has the smallest brain in the NW. Despite an explosion in COVID cases and packed Idaho ICUs, no mask mandate exists. Freedom? Washington hospitals are being inundated with infected Tater-heads - they are killing us.https://t.co/jY3D1eYIVE — Mark Baum (@futurethinker13) September 14, 2021