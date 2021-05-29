Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Idaho Governor Rescinds Anti-Mask Mandate

Idaho Gov. Brad Little (R) repealed Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s (R) executive order that banned statewide mask mandates one day earlier, calling her action an “an abuse of power”and an "irresponsible, self-serving political stunt." Fun times in Boise.
By Ed Scarce
2 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

So what do you when your Governor is out of town and you're the acting Governor as his Lt. Governor, you two don't exactly see eye-to-eye on much of anything, and you've already announced a primary challenge to him? Well, if you're Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and you're a full-blown nutjob anyway you pull a stunt like this.

Source; CBS2, Boise

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Governor Brad Little denounced Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin's executive order Friday saying it was an "irresponsible abuse of power."

Little was out of the state on Thursday which provided McGeachin the ability to become acting governor. She used that power to sign an executive order prohibiting the state and its political subdivisions, including public schools, to enforce mask mandates.

Little signed another executive order when he returned Friday restoring control for local entities to enforce mask mandates.

"The action that took place was an irresponsible, self-serving political stunt," Little said. "Taking the earliest opportunity to act solitarily on a highly politicized, polarizing issue without conferring with local jurisdictions, legislators, and the sitting Governor is, simply put, an abuse of power."

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team