Don Jr Sells Disgusting Alex Baldwin T-shirts

There is no bottom to how low Don Jr. will go for a buck. Like father, like son.
By John Amato
Image from: Screengrab

There is no class or decency in the Trump household.

Don Jr's latest actions signify how desperate and despicable the eldest son is, but like father, like son.

A few days ago Alex Baldwin accidentally shot and killed Halyna Hutchins in a prop gun incident, but the Trump son used it to try and turn a quick buck as well as troll Baldwin, whose SNL impression of daddy was widely celebrated.

The Daily Beast noticed Junior was on Instagram hocking his newest ware.

The oldest Trump son, Donald Jr., is hawking $27.99 T-shirts on his official site with the mocking slogan: “Guns don’t kill people, Alec Baldwin kills people.” On his Instagram stories, the Trump son also posted a photoshopped pic of the actor wearing one of the Ts.

The photo-shopping of Baldwin wearing one of the shirts is particularly appalling.

Cruelty is a huge part of the MAGA doctrine.

Jake Tapper was horrified over right-winger office-holders and candidates making offensive comments against Baldwin.

This cruelty extends to their MAGA cronies like Candace Owens and the like.

"CNN's Jake Tapper called out Lauren Boebert and J.D. Vance for their horrid, cruel remarks following the tragic shooting death of Halyna Hutchins, and better late than never, finally noticed that the cruelty is the point with Republicans."

On the season 11 premiere of Curb Your Enthusiasm, Larry David did a quick send-up of the idiot son.

Don Jr.

Yeah, Don Jr.

How can you have a name like that?

Must be horrible.

Trump has really ruined it for all Don Jr's hasn't he?

I would not want that as my name.

My God.

