CNN Doc: Hypocrite Trump Probably Got Booster

Trump's incoherent answer (so as not to make his MAGA anti-vaxers mad) sends the message that you are free to infect and kill anyone you want.
By John Amato
Dr. Jonathan Reiner, MD told CNN's Jim Acosta on Sunday that Trump should have been promoting the vaccine heavily in a public way, instead of acting so secretively, and most likely had a COVID booster.

The seditious ex-president was interviewed by Yahoo Finance and said," Well, if I felt it was necessary. I guess, I have sort of a double vaccine because, as you know, I had it, recovered from it pretty well."

In national health emergencies "feeling" what a person should do, especially from a former president, is not an appropriate answer.

Trump's incoherent answer (so as not to make his MAGA anti-vaxers mad) sends the message that you are free to infect and kill anyone you want. It's also cowardly.

This prompted Dr. Reiner: "[Trump's] answer should've been 'if my doctor recommends the booster I will absolutely get the booster and I encourage all my supporters to ask your doctor if you need a booster and to go out and get the booster."

"Instead he's riffing it, and If I had to guess. I would guess he's already been boosted."

Acosta replied," In secret."

"Like the original vaccine, in secret," Dr. Reiner replied.

"In secret."

