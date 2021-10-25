Politics
Dummy Josh Mandel Doesn't Believe In Church-State Separation

Trying to out-ahole JD Vance for the Ohio Republican US Senate primary? Of course!
By Frances Langum
1 hour ago by Frances Langum
Josh Mandel has one goal these days. He's got to make sure he's a bigger right-wing A-hole than JD Vance.

Otherwise, he won't win the Republican primary for US Senate in Ohio.

Imagine if THAT was your life goal.

So Josh Mandel's debate performance goes like this: “There’s no such thing as separation of church and state.” “We should be instilling faith in the classroom, in the workplace, and everywhere in society.”

The Founding Fathers, who put both the free exercise clause and the establishment clause in the FIRST amendment to the Constitution, would be surprised to hear it, Josh!

And of course by "faith everywhere in society" we assume he means Iranian Islam, right? No? Okay, Pope Francis Catholicism? No? Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster? Church of the SubGenius?

Come on, Josh, faith is faith!

Sucking up to evangelicals has consequences in the general election, Mandel. We can't wait.

