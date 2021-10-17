Misc
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Prepare Ye For JesusWeen!

Evangelical Christians declare war in Halloween and want call it JesusWeen. No, really.
By Chris capper Li...

Is nothing sacred anymore? Apparently not to some Evangelical Christians who feel celebrating the eve of All Hallow's Day is evil:

Evangelical Christian can't get enough of conservative Jesus—the judgy one—so they want to put him everywhere: on Starbucks cups, in schools and even in the 'ween.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Halloween, also known as All Hallow's Eve—the precursor to All Saints Day on November 1—is not hallowed enough for the likes of some Evangelical Christians.

Instead, they would prefer to transform the holiday into "JesusWeen."

When Christianity was spreading through Europe, following the Roman Empire, they usurped the Celtic holiday of Samhain and made it their own by calling it All Hollow's Day, but kept many of the same traditions, such as giving away treats. Halloween is just a way to say Hallow Eve.

But these right wing Evangelicals apparently aren't able to process that, and thus their JesusWeen, making it even more hilarious. ("Ween" is slang for penis.)

But it does raise some disturbing questions in my mind. Like what are the costumes going to look like and who wears them? I mean, will there be a lot of little penises running around or what?

And exactly what is being handed out then? Wait, don't answer that. I don't think I want to know.

Then there's the issue of lawn decorations.

Of course, Twitter had a field day with this.

Image from: Twitter Screenshot

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team