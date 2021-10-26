Media Bites
Facebook Knows They Are A Site For Old People

"Facebook ...losing traction with younger generations fast."
By Tengrain
Image from: @bluegal (Composite) via Adam Nieścioruk on Unsplash

Guys, the callous Yutes of Today are abandoning Facebook in droves:

The “aging up issue is real,” the researcher wrote in an internal memo. They predicted that, if “increasingly fewer teens are choosing Facebook as they grow older,” the company would face a more “severe” decline in young users than it already projected.

So what’s the big deal? Faceberg still has everyone’s Facebook Rage Uncle in his grip, right?

The findings, echoed by other internal documents and my conversations with current and former employees, show that Facebook sees its aging user base as an existential threat to the long-term health of its business and that it’s trying desperately to correct the problem with little indication that its strategy will work. If it doesn’t correct course, the 17-year-old social network could, for the first time, lose out on an entire generation. And while Instagram remains incredibly popular with teens, Facebook’s own data shows that they are starting to engage with the app less.

Imagine that? Losing an entire generation.

Facebook’s struggle to attract users under the age of 30 has been ongoing for years, dating back to as early as 2012. But according to the documents, the problem has grown more severe recently. And the stakes are high. While it famously started as a networking site for college students, employees have predicted that the aging up of the app’s audience — now nearly 2 billion daily users — has the potential to further alienate young people, cutting off future generations and putting a ceiling on future growth.

I guess proto-fascism and disinformation has a price, Mark. You might want to look at that. Maybe you should ask Fox News what they are doing about their dying-off demographic?

UPDATE 1: The Financial Times

“Facebook’s senior executives interfered to allow US politicians and celebrities to post whatever they wanted on its social network despite pleas from employees to stop, leaked internal documents suggest.

“Employees claim in the documents that while Facebook has long insisted that it is politically neutral, it allowed rightwing figures to break rules designed to curb misinformation and harmful content, after being stung by accusations of bias from conservatives.”

 

Excerpted with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.

