Obama Blasts Youngkin For 'Cultivating Support' From Insurrectionists

The Republican nominee for governor in Virginia refuses to denounce the Jan. 6th Capitol insurrectionists.
By John Amato
16 hours ago by John Amato
President Barack Obama blasted Republican nominee for governor, Glenn Youngkin, for refusing to rebuke the extremists who held a rally for him, where they pledged allegiance to a flag that was used during the insurrection on January 6th.

Speaking at a rally for Terry Mcauliffe, Pres. Obama laid into Youngkin for acting like he's not a wealthy business owner.

"You do notice whenever a wealthy person runs for office, they always want to show you what a regular guy they are," Obama said.

"That's okay," he said. And then he lowered the boom.

"But when your supporters hold a rally, where they pledge allegiance to a flag that was flown at the insurrection at the [US] Capitol on January 6th, the biggest threat to our democracy in my lifetime, when you don't separate yourselves from them, when you don't think that's a problem, well you know what? That's a problem," he said to loud audience agreement.

"You can’t run ads telling me you’re a regular old hoops-playing, dish-washing, fleece-wearing guy, but quietly cultivate support from those who seek to tear down our democracy, " Obama explained.

"Either he actually believes in the same conspiracy theories that resulted in a mob, or, he doesn't believe it, but he's willing to go along with it, to say or do anything get elected. And maybe that's worse."

Obama continued on about what those choices say about Younkin's character, asking, "When are you willing to say, 'There are some things that are more important than getting elected, and maybe American democracy is one of those things!'"

Clearly, Younkin and Republicans care not for American democracy, but are fine with saluting fascist extremists who have tried to overthrow the US Constitution.

