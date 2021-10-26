Politics
Republicans Really Are In Disarray, Mo Brooks Edition

"I didn't do it, but my staff might have" does not exonerate you, Mo!
By Frances Langum

Those of you who join me in thinking this investigation into January 6 is taking WAY too long, consider this:

Ten months wasn't enough for Mo Brooks to get his story straight.

Now that the bombshell Rolling Stone report is seriously implicating actual Republican officeholders, Congressman Mo Brooks, who HAD TIME to order body armor for the January 6 rally, is clearly unprepared for questions about his, um, involvement in the insurrection.

He told the crowd about kicking ass. In front of a microphone. Wearing body armor.

Now he is throwing HIS STAFF under the bus? This will NOT end well, Mo.

I guess when it comes the "taking down names and kicking some ass," the January 6 Commission might get the last word.

Get Mo Brooks UNDER OATH.

