GOP Rep Mo Brooks Reads 'Mein Kampf' To Attack Democrats

Mo Brooks has done it again.

The noted former-"Democrat" turned complete jackass Republican loudmouth decided Monday would be a great time to read Hitler's "Mein Kampf" from the well of the House and compare his Democratic colleagues with Hitler. I'm not going to type any words from "Mein Kampf" onto the site because I'm smarter than Mo Brooks, which is not a stretch. But he ended his speech with this:

"America can either learn from history or be doomed to repeat it. When it comes to 'Big Lie' political propaganda in America, as the Mueller report confirms, America’s Socialists and their fake news media allies are experts and have no peers."

I wonder how it is that Brooks happens to have a copy of "Mein Kampf" lying around his office. Or did he borrow Donald Trump's copy?

The response was overwhelmingly negative. Because really.

Reading Mein Kampf into the Congressional Record is an act of extreme disrespect. So says a Jew who isn't fooled by Repubs who are trying to say Dems are anti-Jewish. I see you! — Mimsy Borogove (@MimsyBorogove_) March 26, 2019

Mo Brooks is LITERALLY using the greatest Jew-bashing tract ever written to waylay the opponents of America's greatest bigot. The 'Big Lie' came from a particularly incendiary portion of Mein Kampf where Hitler hangs Germany's collapse on THE LYING JEWS. Look at Brooks' editing: pic.twitter.com/SwR47tqbzc — toma (@tomablogger) March 25, 2019

It’s unconscionable for a member of Congress to demonize an opposing party by claiming it's comparable to Nazism. The vicious Nazi regime was responsible for the murder of 6 million Jews and millions more. This is dangerous and @RepMoBrooks must apologize. https://t.co/DQpxJUEg6s — ADL (@ADL) March 25, 2019

Oh also today Mo Brooks read from Mein Kampf on the House floor to ostensibly go after Dems/the media but if you look at the section he excerpted from it’s pretty horrifically explicitly anti-Jewish (like, same paragraph, same page).



It’s not subtle in several directions. — Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg (@TheRaDR) March 26, 2019

And irresponsible stupid media, Mo Brooks didn’t compare the Dems and the media today to Hitler, despite all your rationalizing headlines. He is taking Hitler’s POV and compared them to the Jews. Get your facts right. This is too major to mess up. https://t.co/IEetEBUbLs

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg (@TheRaDR) March 26, 2019

And I never thought I would type these words in my life: EVEN CHRIS CILLIZZA