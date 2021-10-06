The War On Dr. Fauci Is Getting Scarier

The latest attacks against Dr. Fauci coming from right-wing media are turning more violent and dangerous as the holiday season closes in.

Dr. Fauci cautioned Americans on Face The Nation about taking precautions when he was asked if Americans can have big gatherings for Christmas.

"But we can gather for Christmas, or is it just too soon to tell?" asked host Margaret Brennan.

"You know, Margaret, it's just too soon to tell," Fauci replied. "We've just got to concentrating on continuing to get those numbers down and not try to jump ahead by weeks or months and say what we're going to do at a particular time."

This has caused a Fox News, Newsmax, Q, and MAGA meltdown. Just mentioning Christmas and COVID is a firing offense and Twitter highlighted their atrocities.

lol of course Tucker Carlson went waaaaay over the top and completely lied about what Fauci said. It's the Fox News fake outrage machine on full display



Remember - all Fauci said is that "it's too soon to tell" whether it'll be safe to gather w/ unvaccinated kids for Christmas. pic.twitter.com/GUoKb46c4B — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 6, 2021

Fox anchor says the left wants debate criminalized*



The Fox playbook:



1) Stoke anger by lying

2) Viewers believe the lie, some start harassing/threatening people

3) Steps are taken to prevent harassment/threats

4) Fox stokes anger by lying about those steps*



Rinse, repeat pic.twitter.com/CC99wXCHe4 — Lis Power (@LisPower1) October 6, 2021

i'm reviewing some of the Fox News/Newsmax commentary regarding Fauci's anodyne comments about it being too soon to say for sure if it'll be safe to gather in doors for Christmas and folks, it is bleak pic.twitter.com/ZTmDF6QOSg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 6, 2021

(Fauci never called for the cancelation of Christmas) pic.twitter.com/4bYZvEGnWz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 6, 2021

1. put words in Fauci's mouth, basically fabricating a quote



2. get very mad about fake Fauci quote



3. cite how mad you are about the fake Fauci quote to discredit public health officials pic.twitter.com/SN7XXzvUeu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 6, 2021

Making Dr. Fauci a Republican piñata started all for the sake of shifting any blame away from Donald Trump's mishandling of COVID. Trump was too concerned with his re-election campaign to be honest about COVID so he lied and lied and lied until he was forced to finally call it a pandemic.

Then he claimed he knew it was a pandemic before anybody. “This is a pandemic,” Mr. Trump told reporters. “I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic.”

But these attacks on Dr. Fauci's credibility as well as him as a person has ratcheted up so far that I fear for his safety.

The regularity with which right-wing commentators threaten violence against Dr. Anthony Fauci is truly remarkable. Here is Josh Bernstein misparaphrasing Patrick Henry: "Give me liberty or give YOU death." pic.twitter.com/ODsO0j59Qq — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) October 4, 2021

Wingnut Josh Bernstein, who tried to make a name for himself stalking David Hogg, attacked Dr. Fauci calling him a "sick, twisted garden gnome" and then quoted Patrick Henry in the usual wingnut fashion.

Right-wingers are the kings of clichés and catchphrases.

"Give me liberty or give me death, bullshit! Give me liberty or give you death! That's right. Signed, sealed and f**king delivered!" Bernstein ranted.

What's so scary about this is that since Trump ran for office the most extreme right-wing provocateurs' most heinous remarks filtered into Republican ranks through various social media platforms, until finally being spewed by Fox News.

Then as we are watching in real time, the crazy MAGA people who believe their lies begin to attack teachers, hospital workers, school board meetings, first line defenders, and anyone that is trying to protect the health and safety of this country.

These calls for violence will continue to grow. It will not end well. I hope Dr. Fauci and his family has a strong security detail around him.