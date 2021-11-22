Alabama Rep Lashes Out At Colbert For Mocking His Hypocrisy

Another shameless Republican gets called out, this time by Stephen Colbert and other late night comics who didn't think too much of his hypocrisy. Colbert also noted that Palmer voted to punish the 13 Republican House members who voted with Democrats to pass the infrastructure bill by taking them off committee assignments.

Add Stephen Colbert to the list of U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer’s critics over his touting funding he secured for the Birmingham Northern Beltline in the federal infrastructure bill and then voting against the package. In his monologue Wednesday night, “The Late Show” host mocked the Hoover congressman for praising the $369 million he secured for the long-awaited, 56-mile highway in Jefferson County that was included in the legislation as one of Palmer’s “top priorities.” “One small problem: Palmer voted against the package,” Colbert said, citing an AL.com story. “You cant take credit for the thing you opposed,” the late night host said. “There’s a reason Jamie Spears was not welcome at the ‘Free Britney’ rally.”

“I could on one hand say I don’t understand why people think this is hypocritical to say that something was in the bill that people need to know about when I voted against the bill .. yet I voted against what I’ve been working on for all these years. I think I’ve done a good job since I’ve been in Congress of being a person of high character and thinking clearly about issues,” Palmer said, “but the left is looking for any opportunity they can to attack people, and I guess because I’m in [House Republican] leadership I’m a prime target.” “They have a really bad bill and they’ll put things in it that some of us want to get us to vote for it, and I refuse to do that even though it's something that we need for Central Alabama. I voted against the bill because, fundamentally, the bill’s bad for America, even though it has this part in it that’s going to be good for Central Alabama, and I’d vote against it today, I’d vote against it tomorrow,’ the congressman said.

Palmer added that "85-90 percent of the bill is worthless, it’s inflationary.”

U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer has plenty of critics over his touting funding he secured for the Birmingham Northern Beltline in the federal infrastructure bill, and then voting against the package. The latest among them? Stephen Colbert. https://t.co/4QLbxnoUkR pic.twitter.com/2RBcs2oaFB — AL.com (@aldotcom) November 21, 2021

Alabama Rep. Gary Palmer took credit for his state benefiting from Biden’s infrastructure bill even though he voted against it. You can't take credit for something you oppose. That's like Jamie Spears going to a Free Britney rally. pic.twitter.com/agHrcmvMuW — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 18, 2021

