Anti-vaxxer Of The Day: Charles Robinson II, Dead From COVID

According to his obituary, Charles Edward Robinson, II, 48, of Cumberland, MD, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021. He was staunchly anti-vax to the bitter end.
By Ed Scarce
Image from: Facebook

According to his obituary, Charles Edward Robinson, II, 48, of Cumberland, MD, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021. It says "Charles was a self-employed truck driver for over 20 years. Outside of work, his two favorite things were his family and riding motorcycles." Harleys, no doubt. Judging by his Facebook posts, he was staunchly anti-vax to the bitter end. "I ain't afraid of covid or dying, I dam [sic] sure ain't afraid of taking someone with me on my way out," Robinson wrote on Facebook.

Sorryantivaxxer.com dug up at least a dozen examples of his anti-vax stance on his Facebook page, the most telling of which might have been this post from July.

I assume the irony of that hashtag never registered with Charles Robinson. Or the message on his T-shirt on Facebook.

They then posted a dozen or more of those inane anti-vax memes you see posted around, each one dumber than the last.

His wife Mary Elizabeth posted this poem to Facebook after he died.

As the tweet below states, "he fucked around and found out." Indeed.

