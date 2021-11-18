FBI Raids Home Of Lauren Boebert's Campaign Manager And Others

Another crazy story from QAnon-lovin' associates of the MyPillow guy and of course Rep. Lauren Boebert. Whenever the FBI raids your home in the wee hours because of suspected voting machine tampering you're probably in for a world of hurt. Besides Lauren Boebert's former campaign manager, County Clerk Tina Peters also had her home raided by the FBI.

Rachel Maddow covered the story in a fair bit of detail last night and it's worth watching her take on the alleged shenanigans in Colorado.

Source: Colorado Politics

Federal, state and local authorities searched the homes of Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters and three of her associates on Tuesday as part of an investigation into accusations the elected official was involved in voting machine security breaches, according to an official who helped conduct the searches. The FBI carried out a court-ordered search of Peters' home in Mesa County early Tuesday morning, leaving her "terrified," Peters said Tuesday night in an appearance on Lindell TV, an online channel run by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a Trump supporter and proponent of discredited claims the 2020 election was stolen. "We executed four federally court-authorized operations today to gather evidence in connection with the investigation into the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder's Office," District Attorney Dan Rubinstein told Colorado Politics. "We did so with assistance from the DA's office from the 21st Judicial District, the Attorney General’s Office and the FBI."

...

Lindell said one of the homes raided by law enforcement authorities belongs to Sherronna Bishop, a Garfield County resident and former campaign manager for U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert.

BREAKING: FBI agents on Tuesday raided the home of a Colorado elections official & 3 associates involved in a QAnon-tied investigation of voter fraud in the 2020 election. Federal, state & local law enforcement searched the homes in the early-morning raids https://t.co/X01DJrLJ01 — Spiro Agnew’s Ghost (@SpiroAgnewGhost) November 17, 2021

UPDATE (Fran): Lauren Boebert spent her speech time defending Paul Gosar yesterday, accusing Democrats of being part of the "Jihad Squad" and Eric Swalwell of "sleeping with the enemy." That is an allusion to the Chinese spy that Swalwell reported to the FBI as soon as her connections were known. Boebert is an idiot, but someone has made her aware that she can't be sued for anything she says on the floor of the House during the debate.

Swalwell clapped back in perfect fashion:

Weird. If I had done anything wrong the FBI would have raided my house. They didn’t (and went as far to issue a statement saying I did nothing wrong). BUT yesterday they did raid the home of @laurenboebert’s campaign manager. They’re always projecting. https://t.co/FLCkPghbsr — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 17, 2021

Frances Langum contributed to this post.

