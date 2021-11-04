Sports
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Adults Do Nothing As Students Chant Sex Insults At Female Goalie

MAGA supporters have turned much of this country into despicable a-holes.
By John Amato
2 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

During a high school hockey game between Armstrong High School and Mars Hockey Club in Pennsylvania, a number of Armstrong students chanted explicit sexual remarks at the female goalie.

The goalie was brought to tears.

Nobody, not one adult, not one parent, coach, or referee, did or said anything to stop it.

The game should have been forfeited.

What scum.

Yahoo Sports reports:

In my mind, this should’ve been stopped immediately by anyone that was there who has any moral value at all. I’m disgusted by it. … There were a lot of people there who could’ve handled this differently,” Armstrong principal Kirk Lorigan said via Mike White of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Thankfully swift action took place as, "all Armstrong students have been banned from attending hockey games, while the students who allegedly participated in the chants may face further disciplinary action."

Around the world, soccer has its issues with homophobic chants and the officials finally have stopped the games, with both teams going off the pitch and demanding the crowds stop.

Mexico fans started doing their ignorant chants in the 2000's and their team has lost all fans to two home games in 2022 during WC Qualifiers.

More needs to be done.

I'm sure traitor Trump would say that's "just a little locker room talk."

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team