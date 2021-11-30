Jim Jordan Flips Out Over Tiny Price Increase For Turkeys

Oh, noes. Your Christmas trees will be a little more expensive too. Heaven forbid!
Jim Jordan Flips Out Over Tiny Price Increase For Turkeys
Credit: @bluegal (Composite)
By John AmatoNovember 30, 2021

I almost though this was a parody tweet by a sitting Congressman, but it's not.

The lead in the report from Fox News that Gym Jordan tweets clearly states these price increases are due to COVID19.

But not for Jordan.

Your Thanksgiving turkey costs more than usual.

So will your Christmas tree.

Joe Biden’s America!

OMG, your family has been ruined because turkey prices rose by 10% since 2019, because of the pandemic.

Not that we like higher prices, but there's this tiny thing called COVID that has killed 5 million people and shut down the world. So if your family paid $20 for a turkey in 2019, it now costs $22 in 2021.

Didn't COVID devastate the world under Trump's nose? But the repercussions to traitor Trump's immoral leadership are suddenly President Biden's.

Get ready people, your Christmas trees are next.

Even a child wouldn't be dumb enough to tweet something like this.

When your grievance politics have run out of ridiculous things to 'own the libs' with, it's time to turn to turkeys and Christmas trees.

