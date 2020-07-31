Jim Jordan Flips Out When Colleague Notes His 'Conspiracy Theories' In House Meeting

Never forget that Michael Flynn was caught working out a bribe and quid pro quo -- removal of Russian sanctions in exchange for natural gas stock in his own pocket, just before Trump took office. He lasted twenty-two DAYS as Trump's first National Security Advisor.

Informing Congress that the American citizen in the transcripts of phone calls with Russians is Michael Flynn? That's called unmasking. It happens all the time. I explained it in this post.

And here's Jim Jordan, with a real opportunity to talk about trust-busting and the actual control social media has on our economy and politics, instead making squeaky noises about "silencing conservatives" and "unmasking Michael Flynn." Because Jim Jordan's ONLY JOB is to provide brainwashing soundbites for Fox News viewers.

JIM JORDAN: We have the history of what Google has done and the history of 2016, where they obviously, according to one of your marketing executives, tried to help Clinton. And here we are 97 days before the election and we want to make sure it's not going to happen again. Can you assure us you're not going to tailor or configure your platform to help Joe Biden? And second, that you're not going to use your search engine to silence conservatives? Can you give us those two assurances today? ...Can you assure us you're not going to silence conservatives and assure us that you're not going to configure your features as you did for Clinton in '16, can you assure us you're not going to do the same thing for Joe Biden in 2020?

Thank the moon for Pennsylvania Democrat Mary Gay Scanlon, who has been a rock star this week.

MARY GAY SCANLON: Thank you, gentlemen. I’d like to redirect you to antitrust law rather than fringe conspiracy theories.

And then Jim Jordan freaked out and started yelling. "Mr. Chairman, we have the email! There is no fringe conspiracy theory!"

And when a colleague asked Jordan to put his mask on, Jordan said, "Talk about masks. Why would the Deputy Secretary of the Treasury unmask Michael Flynn’s name?"

And no one said "Because Michael Flynn was committing treason against the United States," which is the only answer you should ever give that question, the end.

Jim Jordan says the dumbest fucking shit all the time but he yells it so the right always thinks it’s brilliant. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) July 31, 2020

UPDATE: In case you think Jim Jordan ISN'T engaged in fake theater: