Josh Mandel Spews Delusional Rant About Jenna Ellis In Bizarro Speech

Josh Mandel, an absolute embarrassment to us Jews, can I just say, went on a delusional rant in praise of legal fraudster and electoral punchline Jenna Ellis. This, without the slightest hint of shame, at the laughably titled "Election Integrity Rally" on Tuesday.

Speaking to a crowd of, oooh, dozens of people, Mandel extolled Ellis thusly:

And my friend, Jenna Ellis, who's a constitutional scholar, who's a constitutional expert, who's a subject matter expertise in religious liberty, she said, 'I'll take this case.' And she represented Pastor MacArthur, and the church, and men and women of faith everywhere. And you know what they did? They beat the state of California.

Big cheers in the audience! YES! She helped churches preserve their god-given right to kill people by spreading COVID, with this absolutely batsh*t argument: "If public safety always outweighed liberty, then we’d never have liberty!" Thank the heavens for our 6-3 Supreme Court who upheld the right of religious people to spread disease to the vulnerable!

Mandel went on, "Now, Jenna, she's a fighter. Because in addition to representing pastors and Christian activists around the country, she was also president Trump's lead election attorney on all these election issues!"

This elicited a considerably weaker round of applause.

"There's no one in this country who knows more about election law, and what president Trump has gone through, there's no one in this country who's fought that election integrity issue on behalf of president Trump, like Jenna."

Jenna Ellis? This Jenna Ellis, who doesn't know what the three branches of the federal government are?

Or is it this Jenna Ellis, who was fired from her first job as deputy district attorney, and five years later falsely claimed she was a "professor of constitutional law," when in reality, she taught political science and pre-law to undergrads? (Colorado Christian University doesn't even have a constitutional law program.)

Maybe he's talking about this Jenna Ellis, who was a member of Trump's eLiTe sTrIkE fOrCe legal team, filing all those super successful challenges to Joe Biden's 2020 Election win? According to the New York Times, "[t]he Trump campaign and its supporters have so far filed about 50 election-related lawsuits. She has not signed her name or appeared in court to argue a single one." The final tally for that team was 1-61. I mean, even the Baltimore Orioles have a better record than that.

But you do go on, Josh, about how formidable a legal mind Jenna Ellis is, regarding all things elections and religious.

