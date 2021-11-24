Lauren Boebert Is Not A Wit, But Maybe Give Her Half Credit

There’s something so creepy about negotiating who “gets to have” a killer like Rittenhouse on staff, that her clumsy attempt at an able-ism format joke seems like an old school Bob Hope country-club Republican warm-up act. She wasn’t trying to be self-deprecating, she was mocking a paralyzed person while talking to a straight-up Nazi.

(And, no: I am not defending Eagles Nest Gift Shop habitué Maddie Cawthorn. He can go straight to hell.)

(Hat tip: Scissorheads Fran and D-Cap)

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.

Update: (Frances Langum) But wait there's more: These do-nothing House backbenchers engaging in "competitions" is like the winter Olympics only way dumber and the "gold medal" is Kyle Rittenhouse answering your Congressional office phone? #FAIL

Paul Gosar says he will arm wrestle Matt Gaetz to decide who gets Kyle Rittenhouse as an intern https://t.co/G4KoCkx2AD — Raw Story (@RawStory) November 19, 2021