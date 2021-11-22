MAGA 'Tourist' Brought Loaded Gun On January 6

Mark Mazza told police he thought he thought "Nan and I would hit it off." REALLY.
MAGA 'Tourist' Brought Loaded Gun On January 6
Credit: Indiana Public Media - Social Media
By Frances LangumNovember 22, 2021

Turns out there was at least one gun among the January 6 insurrectionists. Politico has counted around half a dozen so far.

Indiana resident Mark Massa was carrying a gun known as “The Judge,” which Politico points out "is capable of firing shotgun shells — two of which were in the chamber, along with three hollow-point bullets."

Massa also filed a false police report on January 8 claiming his gun was stolen. It had been confiscated by Capitol Police at the January 6 riot after it fell out of Massa's belt during a violent encounter with an officer.

Mark Massa was arrested in March, and at the time of his arrest noted that he'd hoped to encounter "Nancy" at the riot. He TOLD ARRESTING OFFICERS that he thought he "and Nan would hit it off" and if he had met her, the police would be arresting him for "another reason."

He also told police he wanted to be taken into federal custody: "I just want three squares and a nice clean room. Someone takes care of my healthcare and we're good."

Discussion

