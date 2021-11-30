Man With Same Name As Toilet Paper Doesn't Remember Shortages

You know a GOPer is lying when his lips are moving -- and the lies are even more egregious when they're being pushed on the Fox Propaganda Channel.

"We've had this pandemic for two years, Laura," Cotton said to Laura Ingraham (who's no slouch herself in the outrageous lies department."

I don't remember inflation, or supply chain shortages, or labor shortages that we've seen this year in the first year of the pandemic. What changed? Joe Biden and the Democrats took power in January."

OH, REALLY, SEN. COTTONELLE???

March 11,2020. We couldn’t even get toilet paper or rubbing alcohol! pic.twitter.com/obefPz5Neq — voteblue2020 (@lflorepolitics) November 30, 2021

March 14th 2020. Trying to find meat or bead was hit or miss at best here. pic.twitter.com/fBHjzspm1H — Amber (@hardluckhs) November 30, 2021

Senator Cotton lies... I remember when you couldn't find toilet tissue, paper towels, disinfectant wipes, and hand sanitizer. Store shelves were empty and shoppers limited in number of items that could be purchased for some products. — Joyce Lynn Garrett, PhD 💛🇺🇸 (@JLG1017) November 30, 2021