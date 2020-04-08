Chris Hayes On Why The Toilet Paper Shortage Is Perfectly Rational

Hint: It's not that complicated.

Writer Will Oremus appeared on All In With Chris Hayes last night to talk about the toilet paper shortage. And it has a lot more to do with supply chains than irrational hoarding.

As Oremus explained, it's the toilet paper supply chain for consumer toilet paper that's the bottleneck. Since the Great Lockdown began, instead of using the bathrooms at their workplace, they're using their home bathrooms -- and the regular, cushy toilet paper -- "100% virgin fiber," he points out -- and the manufacturers are having trouble keeping up with it.

Those giant rolls of toilet paper you see at commerical locations? They're made of recycled paper, and they're set up to make much larger rolls.

So now you know.