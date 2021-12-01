Marge Greene Runs To Daddy Trump After Nancy Mace Whacks Her

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) escalated her war of words with fellow Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA) on Tuesday by calling her "insane" and a "liar."
By David
December 1, 2021

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) escalated her war of words with fellow Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA) on Tuesday by calling her "insane" and a "liar."

During an interview on Fox Business, host Neil Cavuto pointed out that Greene had recently referred to Mace as "trash" after the South Carolina lawmaker condemned racist remarks made by Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO).

"I didn't start the fight," Mace insisted. "But I will defend myself from my record. It's pretty sad when a member of my own conference decides and chooses to tell lies. And make no mistake, Marjorie Taylor Greene is a liar and I'm not going to tolerate lies racism or bigotry. Whether you are Republican or Democrat, I have consistently called you out on that."

"And I, quite frankly, have a zero-tolerance policy for people like Marjorie Taylor Greene who think 9/11 is a hoax and has been lying about my record and others," she added. "She's crazy, she's insane, she's bad for the party and I'm not going to put up with it and I'm not going to tolerate it and I'm not going to be bullied. I'm not a doormat.

Minutes after Mace's appearance on Fox Business, Greene revealed on Twitter that she "had a great conversation with President Trump about Nancy Mace."

UPDATE: Mace responds.

