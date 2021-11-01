Politics
Roger Stone Ratf**ks Ron DeSantis

It couldn't happen to a 'nicer' guy.
By John Amato
Convicted felon Roger Stone, pardoned by traitor Trump, is attacking Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for refusing to hold an election audit.

Writing on the wingnut "Gab" platform, Stone cried out:

"I heard governor Ron DeSantis say that Florida had the most honest election in our history in 2020," Stone stated. "Yet I know for a certainty there are 1 million phantom voters on the Florida voter rolls. These 'voters' simply do not exist."

This demand for a Florida "audit" mirrors the demands of malignant provocateur My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell.

It doesn't matter if Trump won by 300,000 votes or 3 votes. These cretins are setting up another attack on the Democratic process in 2022 and beyond.

They are hoping to steal elections right before our eyes because they know the MSM will "cover the controversy" and do nothing.

But Stone has another ulterior motive against DeSantis.

Remember, Stone was convicted of witness tampering and lying to Congress, so he's not above any criminal action to further himself and the MAGA cult.

The Florida governor has allowed thousands of Floridians to die because of his anti-CDC stance on COVID, as Florida is ranking at the top for COVID deaths since Delta hit. This makes him popular with the MAGA crowd.

Roger Stone is always looking to make a buck through the gullible Republican voters and this is a play for MAGA rubles.

Diminishing DeSantis in the eyes of some Trump cultists, works as a plus for his lord and savior, the traitor who pardoned him. And just threatening to run for governor himself means Stone is grifting Republican campaign dollars already.

