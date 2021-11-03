Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Ron DeSantis Uses Second-Grader To Attack Mask Mandates

Now second-graders are in charge of Florida's health and safety protocols?
By John Amato
4 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

On Fox and Friends this morning Governor Ron DeSantis introduced Fiona Lashells, a second-grader who was suspended 36 days for not wearing a mask.

He's stooping to using children as political props to support his despicable deathSantis agenda.

As the cameras panned the chyron, you can hear host Ainsley Earhardt say, "Tell us about what's happening in your school and why you decided not to wear a mask?

Brian Kilmeade off-camera jumped in also.

"Right, For a second grader to stand up like this, it's pretty impressive.

Sure, Brian. Fiona is wise beyond her years.

When the cameras cued on DeSantis and the child, the governor prompted her and said, "Go ahead."

This was clearly an orchestrated photo-op.

Fiona on cue said, " I'm not wearing a mask because you touch it, and you have germs on your hand, and then you put it on your face and breath all the germs."

The co-host agreed, "That's right."

WTF? This actually happened. So now the new conspiracy theory is that masks are carrying germs and if children put them on, they get the germs. And then?

I imagine it was her parent(s) who prepared her before DeSantis latched on for this little anti-mask soliloquy.

Now second-graders are in charge of Florida's health and safety protocols.

The Republican Party and Fox News have been putting children on during the pandemic to support the anti-vaccine anti-mask nonsense.

Do you think a seven-year-old cares about germs in any form let alone know what they are?

What a sad, sad state of affairs for these immoral jackasses. Florida deserves better.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team