SUV Plows Through Waukesha’s Christmas Parade, Killing Five

From WITI-TV News:

An SUV driver sped through a police line and into a parade of Christmas marchers on Sunday, hitting more than 20 adults and children in a horrifying scene captured by the city’s livestream and the cellphones of onlookers. [...] Children's Wisconsin said 15 patients from this incident came to CHW.

This morning, five are reported dead so far and 40 injured.

Several people reported that gunshots were heard, and some said that it came from the driver of the SUV. Law enforcement officials said that the driver had not fired any shots but a police officer fired upon the vehicle in an effort to stop it.

Victims of the incident range in age from young children to senior citizens:

One entry in the parade, the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, posted on its Facebook page that "members of the group and volunteers were impacted and we are waiting for word on their conditions." The group’s profile describes them as a "group of grannies that meet once a week to practice routines for summer and winter parades." Chris Germain, co-owner of the Aspire Dance Center studio, had about 70 girls in the parade ranging from as young as 2 being pulled in wagons to age 18. Germain, whose own 3-year-old daughter was in the parade, said he was driving at the head of their entry when he saw a maroon SUV that "just blazed right past us." A police officer came by on foot chasing after, he said. Germain said he jumped out of his own SUV and gathered the girls who were with him. "There were small children laying all over the road, there were police officers and EMTs doing CPR on multiple members of the parade," he said.

There is another briefing to be held at 1 pm CST on Monday.

We will update as further information comes in.

Update: City officials said that they expect those numbers to go up as people succumb to their injuries and more people take themselves to the hospitals.