Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Texas Woman Arrested After Pointing Gun At 7-year-old For Trick-or-treating

Monica Ann Bradford, 35, reportedly exited her home with a loaded weapon and pointed it at a 7-year-old child who was walking in front of her property.
By Ed Scarce
9 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

Monica Ann Bradford was apprehended and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which is a second-degree felony. And yes, the gun was loaded.

Source: Fox9, Austin

BUDA, Texas - A Buda woman was arrested after authorities say she pulled a gun on a young child who was trick-or-treating outside her home on Quarter Avenue. Hays County deputies say 35-year-old Monica Bradford pointed the weapon at a 7-year-old on Halloween night.

"I was in shock. It’s Halloween, there are kids everywhere, how can somebody just come out with a weapon and scare these kids," said neighbor Connie Medina.

Neighbors tell FOX 7 Austin that Bradford had her front light on, that it looked like her house was open for trick or treaters, and we’re told the father and his kids were at the end of Bradford’s driveway when things quickly escalated.

Thankfully the child was not hurt, as police quickly rushed into this normally quiet neighborhood.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team