Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

VA Voter Says #1 Issue Is Critical Race Theory, But Can't Define It

Racism on parade in Virginia, as white voters prove they are still racist as hell.
By Karoli Kuns
VA Voter Says #1 Issue Is Critical Race Theory, But Can't Define It

This is not parody, at least not as far as I can tell. When a Virginia voter was pressed on his objections to critical race theory, he could not actually explain what that was but he knew he was against it.

When this Virginia gentleman was asked what his number one issue was, he told his interviewer it was "getting back to the basics of teaching children." When pressed on what he meant by that, he explained that it was "not teaching them critical race theory."

Critical race theory is taught in law schools as a way of analyzing law and policy for systemic racism. It is not taught in public K-12 schools, but Republicans have decided to make it their "death panel" issue for the 2022 midterms, and Virginia is their testing ground.

The reporter asked him, "What is critical race theory?"

"I'm not going to get into the specifics of it," he replied. "Because I don't understand it that much."

OF COURSE HE DOESN'T. Don't call this guy ignorant, just understand that he didn't learn this in school because...drum roll please....IT IS NOT TAUGHT IN SCHOOL.

This is what Republicans do. They take a scary term, they send it to Fox News and OANN and the right wing blogs and Breitbart and turn it into a scary thing that IS REALLY HAPPENING ALL OVER when of course it isn't. And people don't need to understand it because that is beside the point. It reaches right into their inner racist core and stirs up all the fears of the other.

Which is exactly the goal as Christopher Rufo explained some time ago. It's just another front in the never-ending culture war, and this one is a potent one.

\

Watch the interview below, via The Good Liars:

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team