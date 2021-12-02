Laura Ingraham Demands Her Money's Worth From SCOTUS

Laura Ingraham when on a rant Wednesday that shows us exactly what conservative corruption looks like.

She demanded to see the manager that if the six Republican Supreme Court justices who were bought and paid for by right-wing dollars refused to overturn Roe V Wade, then those funders should blow up the court.

Sen. Ted Cruz joined the angry Fox News host to discuss oral arguments surrounding the Mississippi case.

Cruz said he felt optimistic about the upcoming decision but the Fox host cut him off.

Ingraham was livid.

"Senator, if we have six Republican appointees on this court after all the money that has been raised. The Federalist Society, all of these big fat cat dinners, I'm sorry, I'm pissed about this," Ingraham said.

She continued, "If this court with these six justices cannot do the right thing -- then I think it's time to do what Robert Bork said we should do, which is to circumscribe the jurisdiction of this court and they want to blow it up, then that's the way they can change things finally, because this can't stand. This is insane!"

Ted Cruz agreed and said he would do that "in a heartbeat."

"As you know the constitution gives Congress the authority to restrict the jurisdiction of the court, I think we should do that..." Cruz said.

Ted Cruz agreed to blow up the Supreme Court and try to have Congress restrict their jurisdiction if they refuse to overturn Roe V Wade.



The same court case that conservative justices have been claiming all along that is settled law.

Dahlia Lithwick discusses the gaslighting these six justices are doing and writes.

After confirmation hearings in which they promised that stare decisis was a deeply felt value and that Roe v. Wade was a clear “precedent of the court” and “the law of the land,” there’s something sort of soothing about knowing the lying to our faces will soon be over. -- "At their hearings, Roe was settled law, the precedent of the court. But now Roe is Plessy, which is why when the justices whisper softly that Lawrence v. Texas, Obergefell, and Griswold are not under threat today, you might wonder why you should trust them. They are all settled law—until they are not. They told us as much at their confirmation hearings and assured us today they were lying then, but aren’t lying now."

The Senate led by Mitch McConnell lied to the American people when they stole to Supreme Court seats. And their nominees lied to the American people in Congress during their confirmation hearings.

The High Court is utterly corrupt. And Laura Ingraham proved it.