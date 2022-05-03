Right-Wingers Deflect By Attacking SCOTUS Leaker

On Monday night, Politico published a draft decision written by Justice Alito and labeled "the opinion of the Court." It was an opinion overturning Roe V. Wade.

Rather than discuss the bombshell that will overturn 50 years of president, Fox News host Laura Ingraham demanded Chief Justice John Roberts and the FBI investigate who did the leaking.

This is the ol' bait-and-switch that brings comfort to Fox News and most Republicans.

Overturning Roe v Wade has consequences far and wide that will not only deny a woman's right to decide what's best for her body, Many other issues will be held in the balance, including interracial and gay marriage and contraception.

However, the true evil being done here, according to Republicans, is leaking the decision.

Laura Ingraham had on a panel of old white people who were furious that the plans of the radical Christian majority in the court have been exposed earlier than intended.

Ingraham said, "The chief Justice, it’s incumbent upon him to bring in every law clerk before him. Give me your phones. I'm sorry, or the FBI. Give me your phones. We want all your accounts. We’ve got to do our own—look at every device you’ve ever used, and find out who did this.’"

Ingraham turned to James Trusty, a former federal prosecutor, "You're the FBI expert here, what can be done?"

James Trusty was more worried that the leaker would be treated as a hero by "the Left." "Frontpage in the newspapers, the big hero who tried to put the brakes on Roe v Wade," he said.

Ingraham continued: “That’s the end of the court if that happens. If the leaker is celebrated. Clerks are never going to be able to have this role at the Court that they have now. They’re never going to be able to have access to opinions. I don’t know what will happen to the court, period, if that’s the case.”

Making the leaker into a hero is their only concern. A hero? Are they f**king serious? You mean like how Republicans turned Kyle Rittenhouse into a hero for killing several people at a protest?

This was the tactic Republicans took when many of Trump's despicable words and actions were leaked to the press during his administration. Trump investigated his staffers.

Earlier today, Republican Senator John Kennedy (What's with that accent?) said he wants the DOJ to investigate whoever leaked the document and described that person as a "misguided zealot."

Not the ruling that would overturn fifty years of settled law and turn the court into an illegitimate entity mind you.

John Kennedy this morning is pretending to outraged over the leak, saying it was done by a “misguided zealot” who should be investigated by the FBI and criminally prosecuted. Sen Whitehouse explains that Exec Branch has no juris over Sup Ct and likely no law was broken anyway. pic.twitter.com/m3hLyVrEaM — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) May 3, 2022

Sen. Whitehouse had to explain the law to Kennedy. Whitehouse has been warning about the far-right secret decisions of the high court for so long. It's good to see him serving up a big ol' plate of crow for SCOTUS defenders to chow down upon.

On Hannity's program Ari Fleischer said, "Make no mistake, Sean. This is an insurrection against the Supreme Court.”

Chief Justice Roberts has already called for an investigation of a non-crime.