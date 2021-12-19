Cabinet Sec Steps Down From Leading Downing Street 'Partygate' Probe

Unlike in America, the Brits have taken their lockdowns seriously, with stiff fines for offenders. So when it leaked that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had at least one party during a lockdown it's been a scandal that's sent his approval rating plummeting. (Johnson denied it, but he was just lying, as usual.) Thus they had to make it look like they were doing something about it, putting the Cabinet Secretary in charge of getting to the bottom of things. Well, you can guess the rest.

Seems that Republicans aren't the only hypocrites among conservatives.

Source: Daily Mail

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case tonight stepped down from the Downing Street 'Partygate' probe after claims two potentially lockdown-busting gatherings were held in his own office. The civil service chief recused himself from the investigation after the latest extraordinary revelations - which emerged as he was due to deliver his conclusions. MailOnline understands that one event was held on December 17 last year, with an email sent out to around 15 people in Mr Case's Private Office titled 'Christmas Quiz'. A Downing Street spokesman said in a statement: 'To ensure the ongoing investigation retains public confidence the Cabinet Secretary has recused himself for the remainder of the process. 'The work will be concluded by Sue Gray, second permanent secretary at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. 'She will ascertain the facts and present her findings to the Prime Minister.'

