Labour MP Demands Boris Johnson Apologize For His Racist Attacks - Parliament Cheers

It has not been a pleasant week for the newly elected prime minister Boris Johnson, a Trump clone, especially after he's taken the unprecedented action of shutting down Parliament to stop discussions of a Brexit deal.

Not helping matters was when he lost control of the government after a Tory MP walked away from his party and joined the Labour Party.

And then he suffered his first loss in Parliament as 21 Tory's defected.

Lawmakers voted 328 to 301 to take control of parliamentary business in order to debate a bill on Wednesday that would prevent Johnson from taking the UK out of the European Union without a withdrawal agreement on October 31.

In a powerful moment in Parliament, Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, the first turbaned Sikh to be elected to the House of Commons, forcefully demanded that Johnson apologize to Muslim women for his bigoted attacks on their headwear.

The MP's cheered in delight.

"For those of us who from a young age have had to endure and face up to being called names like 'towel head' or 'Taliban' or coming from 'bongo-bongo land,' we can appreciate full well the hurt and pain felt by already vulnerable Muslim women when they are described as looking like bank robbers and letterboxes.

"So rather than hide behind sham and whitewash investigations, when will the prime minister finally apologize for his derogatory and racist remarks?"

And now we're here: