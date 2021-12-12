Chris Wallace Steps Down As Host Of 'Fox News Sunday' After 18 Years

Chris Wallace announced this week that he is stepping down after 18 years of hosting "Fox News Sunday".
As Sunday's program concluded, Wallace said that it would be his final sign-off as host.

"After 18 years, this is my final Fox News Sunday," he said. "It is the last time -- and I say this with real sadness -- we will meet like this."

According to Wallace, "the bosses here at Fox promised me they would never interfere with a guest I booked or a question I asked and they kept that promise."

"I have been free to report to the best of my ability, to cover the stories I think are important, to hold our country's leaders to account," he explained.

Wallace hinted that he has plans for future projects outside the political arena.

