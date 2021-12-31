Crookie Award — Hitler-Quoting Illinois Rep Mary Miller

On January 6, 2021 (remember that day?) Mary Miller, elected to Congress by MAGAts in Southern Illinois, issued a statement in the wake of furious backlash, after saying that "Hitler was right on one thing — that whoever has our youth has the future." She was trying to clean up the mess as the nation was still reeling from the riot she helped incite that ended with a breach of the United States Capitol, and police officers dead.

Here was her full quote:

Each generation has the responsibility to teach the next generation. You know, if we win a few elections we’re still going to be losing unless we win the hearts of our children. It’s the battle. Hitler was right on one thing that whoever has the youth has the future. Our children are being propagandized.

She tried to say the left was twisting her words, but there are only two ways to interpret what she said.

1. The left is propagandizing your children, and, like Hitler warned, you cannot let that happen.

OR

2. The left is using Hitler-like tactics (like the ones described above,) including propagandizing your children, to exert undue influence on their thinking.

Nope. No way to polish the turd that dropped from your mouth that day, Rep. Miller. No need to thank me for reminding people about it a year later, because we have midterms coming up for you, don't we? And a new primetime focus on the people gassing up the insurrectionists that fateful day, thanks to hearings being broadcast live by the January 6th Committee.

Mary Miller was one of those traitors injecting the rioters with fuel, in the most disgusting, anti-Semitic way imaginable. For that reason, Rep. Mary Miller from Southern Illinois gets a Crookie Award!

Congratulations, Rep. Miller! Please feel free to have the nearest Hitler youth shove it up your @ss.