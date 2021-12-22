Headliners At Michael Flynn's Grift Tour Are Sick And Blaming...Anthrax?

As one clever person on Twitter noted, "I caught COVID just looking at the poster."
Turns out several of the "personalities" headlining the Michael Flynn "Reawaken America" tour of grift are experiencing...symptoms.
Hold up. There were "Church FOG MACHINES" at the event??!? Alrighty then.
They forgot to "research" how absolutely deadly airborne anthrax is before they ran to their social media and announced it was anthrax (they'd be dead already).
Caught in their own conspiracy theory, you hate to see it.